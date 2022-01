Where has the death of our elders by Covid been? How is it possible that in such a short time we have gone from memory to oblivion, from memory to oblivion? How is it possible that their deaths, which were something that hit us, now cause us indifference? Today, we downplay their deaths because we say it’s

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in