A 92-year-old was attacked by a wild boar that had sneaked into his son’s farm in Mantua: the elderly man is in serious condition after suffering injuries to his arm and leg, which were amputated. Transported by air ambulance to the Cremona hospital, he is in the resuscitation ward after the dramatic accident. The facts date back to Wednesday 9 November, they took place in a complex of San Giovanni del Dosso, in the lower Mantua area.

The victim was alone in his home when he was alarmed by the constant barking of his dogs. He went out and noticed the wild boar wandering in the yard: after approaching the animal, the latter – perhaps frightened by the man’s attitude – pointed towards him and charged him, biting him in several places. The 92-year-old’s son and grandson returned home and found him lying on the ground, in a pool of blood, with the wild boar moving away. Promptly rescued, the elderly man was transported to the hospital.

The mayor of San Giovanni del Dosso, Angela Zibordi, has released a note to warn fellow citizens, especially when they drive at night. She also invited everyone to “notify the authorities immediately” in the event of a wild boar sighting. Continuous monitoring of the area has been activated for this very reason. One of the 92-year-old’s dogs, who tried to defend his owner, was also seriously injured in the accident.