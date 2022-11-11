A few years ago, during the six-year term of the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, the renowned actress Kate of the Castle caused great controversy over the meeting he had with the drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera (when he was a fugitive from justice), in the southern area of ​​the mountains of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Let us remember that together with the American actor Sean Penn, the protagonist of the series “The queen of the south”met with the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, to talk about a biographical film they were planning.

In one of his recent TikTok posts, Maryfer Rye, body language expert, analyzed the controversial photograph of Kate del Castillo and Sean Penn with “El Chapo” Guzmánwho is currently in ADX Florence, a maximum security classified United States federal prison located in Fremont County, Colorado, sentenced to a life sentence, plus 30 years in prison.

According to the graphologist Maryfer Centeno, 32 years old and originally from Mexico City, “El Chapo” Guzmán looked happy and proud with Kate del Castillo“note also how their feet are looking for each other and how she leans on him in confidence”.

“El Chapo” Guzmán with Sean Penn and Kate del Castillo.

In that photograph, which was released as part of an interview that Sean Penn did to the drug trafficker, for the American magazine Rolling Stone, the daughter of the first actor Eric del Castillo, has her left hand hidden in her pants pocket. The body language expert pointed out that this indicates that Kate was cautious when facing Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

“One hand is hidden in his pocket, therefore he is being cautious about whom he is with, yet he recharges and the smile is genuine, even his is genuine, if we cover his mouth and just leave his eyes, There seems to be a sparkle in these eyes.”

With regard to Sean Penn, ex-husband of the singer Madonna (“The Queen of Pop”), he had a smile between triumph and pride. Likewise, Maryfer Rye He mentioned that “El Chapo” did not “become small” before the Oscar-winning actor, “the chin is raised, the face represents security, Sean Penn here seems to be even slightly cautious, even intimidated if you want.”

Towards the end of his video, he noted that in his meeting with Kate del Castillo and Sean Penn, as well as in the video that Rolling Stone magazine published at the timethe husband of former beauty queen Emma Coronel wore shirts with the color blue, which represents leadership“it is the color that makes you look like a leader, but as someone close.”