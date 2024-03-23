Can you buy a BMW youngtimer with a six-cylinder for this money? And what do you come home with?

Even a baker sometimes likes a sandwich. And the lifeguard also sometimes goes to a whitewater course at Center Parcs. So we can now choose a car for Autoblog reader Bart. He also drives the cars himself. In fact, he is the Uli of yours truly. If I need information about a car (plus history) and need to get it to the Netherlands, he is your man.

BMW youngtimer with six-cylinder

But this man is now looking for a car himself. He's pretty clear with what he wants, but super vague at the same time. There are actually only a few conditions and within that spectrum, anything is allowed. It must be a BMW youngtimer with a six-cylinder. Secondly, the car must have a roof. Unlike your scribe, Bart has a beautiful head of hair. These blonde locks like to dance with a sunroof.

In addition, seat heating is an advantage. The divinely slim Bart sometimes gets cold in the morning and could use a bottom heating. Those were the equipment requirements. Not bad, eh? Then two more things: it must be a youngtimer and it must have an inline six in it.

No V8 (too expensive to maintain) and no four-cylinder (surprisingly often also expensive to maintain). In short, what is possible with the set budget of 8,000 euros? That amount is actually 10, from which the import costs have been deducted and an amount to cover the first maintenance. So we don't have to get up marketplace to watch (although that can always be worth it!)

The wishes and requirements for a BMW youngtimer with six-cylinder are as follows:

This is how we arrive at the figures:

Consumption:Sprit monitor

Fuel price:United Consumers€2.37 per liter Super

Insurance: average of several providers (Utrecht resident, 40 years old, 10 claim-free years)

Motor vehicle tax:tax authorities

BMW 523iA Touring Edition Exclusive (E61)

€7,990

2005

130,000 km

What is it?

A car that we couldn't imagine you could find for the money. Of course, there will be import costs, but still! The 523i is a lot of car for the money. They are nice and spacious and generally well equipped. What we didn't expect is that you could go for the facelift model (the LCI) of the BMW 5 Series!

An Edition Exclusive has the Komfortsitze that are really great. Downside: the dashboard is not premium. Everything is large, roughly finished and plastic. Once you drive it may make less difference, but it does detract from the premium experience of this BMW youngtimer with six-cylinder.

How does it drive?

Of course, it is not the latest 5 (there are three newer generations on the road now), but when you sit in it you experience what a real BMW should be. But that might be an advantage. Of course you have rear-wheel drive and in this case the improved ZF 6HP automatic transmission, but despite that 190 hp you do have a great running naturally aspirated six-cylinder with such a great turbine-like run.

You have to pedal a bit for somewhat acceptable performance, which does not benefit fuel consumption. But think of it this way: with a turbocharger you only have a small moment of happiness when refueling, with a six-cylinder in-line engine you have that for the entire journey. In terms of steering and handling, it is not the sportiest BMW ever, but it is definitely less of a boat than its successors.

BMW 5 Series costs

Consumption: 1 to 9.76

Fuel costs: €243

Weight: 1,595 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €91

Insurance: €60

Total costs per month: €394

Maintenance forecast

It's an older BMW, so open your wallet. A lot can go wrong with a 5 Series. But with an LCI with automatic transmission and six-cylinder petrol you are relatively safe in terms of serious defects. Of course, it still costs a lot to keep up with the maintenance. Don't be alarmed if the first turn is 2 grand and you haven't been able to do everything yet.

Don't complain, that's part of driving a super premium car. This BMW has the N53B25 engine (direct fuel injection) and could occasionally use a walnut blasting treatment. It is also worth carrying out preventive maintenance. You can view all points of interest in the BMW 5 Series E60 Autoblog Purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast

Depending on the kilometers you drive, you are relatively safe in terms of depreciation. Station wagons are extremely popular with youngtimer audiences. Then you have a nice family car that you can use for business purposes. So after a few years you always get more than half in return. Probably more.

BMW 325iA Coupé (E92)

€6,900

2007

156,000 km

What is it?

The last real BMW? The E92 is a timeless beauty. Unlike the E46 (which is more of a two-door sedan), the E92 has an elegant, simple and recognizable design. As a non-M-Sport it is the most beautiful, with ///M-stuff it becomes a somewhat ordinary car. This example is a very early one, with the 2.5 liter N52 (later 325i's have the 3.0 liter N53).

Small thing, we found a single coupe, but sedans are better found in this budget. Please note: in terms of equipment it is never really great. The sports seats are a must (say experts), but if you want a car with all the options, you will soon need twice as much.

How does it drive?

You know, a BMW 3 Series is true BMW driving. Pure BMW driving. This is standard propulsion as it was intended. And no, the BMW 325i is not 'fast' fast. The car feels smooth, but no more than that. For the best performance you really have to kick the N52 engine on its tail. Then, strictly speaking, the car is more than smooth (we call that fast).

But the most important thing is HOW the power is released (from such a beautiful inline six) and how the BMW drives. The steering behavior is pleasant (without the vague middle position of modern BMWs) and you have a typically choppy six-speed gearbox. You will be involved in driving and get a special driving experience.

BMW 3 Series costs

Consumption: 1 in 10.59

Fuel costs: €224

Weight: 1,395 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €74

Insurance: €45

Total costs per month: €343

Maintenance forecast

It's an older BMW, so open your wallet. A lot can go wrong and not every owner spends the same amount of money on maintenance as on moderate modifications. So just like with the 5 Series above, you always have to deal with overdue things and it is especially important to keep track of everything. Furthermore, they are quite solid cars (with the right engine). View the BMW 3 Series (E90) Autoblog Purchase Advice here.

Depreciation forecast

Not. If you have a nice original coupe, keep it original. Then you can always lose it for 8,000.

BMW Z4 2.2i Roadster (E85)

€7,440

2003

135,000 km

What is it?

A BMW Z4 with the smallest possible six-cylinder. The Z4 is a 3 Series with a roadster body on it, hence the high weight. Big bones, so to speak. So it is not a pure roadster like a Honda S2000 or Mazda MX-5. But does it matter? The Z4 has a particularly original and recognizable body that becomes more beautiful every day. Under the hood is a 2.2 N52B22 engine, which you should always choose over the N42B20.

How does it drive?

Not as light-footed as a Mazda MX-5. At the same time, it is not a real cruiser: the suspension is too hard for that. But it is definitely an event, such a Z4. Besides the looks, it is a two-seater! And in a convertible you can hear the engine even better. It's definitely not a blast, but 170 hp is still enough to have fun. Tip: go for the smaller wheels with balloon tires (without run flats). The chassis does benefit from this.

Cost

Consumption: 1 to 10.88

Fuel costs: €218

Weight: 1,250 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €56

Insurance: €40

Total costs per month: €314

Maintenance forecast

It's an older BMW, so open your wallet. With Z4s it can go in many directions. What you want (regardless of the specification) is a car that is stored indoors in the winter and has owned one for a long time. That's more important than equipment. View all model-specific points of interest in our BMW Z4 (E85) Autoblog Purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast

There is no depreciation. Neat Z4s always make money. They are now so old that it is always worthwhile to keep them tidy. With a little luck you can even make a profit. If you haven't sold it before September, wait until spring.

YOLO: BMW 730i (E65)

€7,890

2002

115,000 km

What is it?

The car that blew the entire luxury segment away. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was suddenly surpassed by this special limousine. Just like today, there was a lot of criticism, but unlike now, BMW listened to the fanboys. This is the facelift model and they are a lot nicer to look at, both the front and the rear. It's the basic version and that's a good thing.

How does it drive?

Fed up quickly. This has the later N52B30 under the hood, perhaps BMW's last brilliant engine. The car is not really very fast thanks to its high weight, but that is not a problem. You drive this car for relaxed cruising and touring. A little extra torque would also not be undesirable. It's not the most dynamic car to go around the corner. Not even in its class.

BMW 7 Series costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.21

Fuel costs: €258

Weight: 1,780 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €108

Insurance: €80

Total costs per month: €446

Maintenance forecast

It's an older BMW, so open your wallet. The LCIs are a lot more reliable, but we are talking about a 16 year old automobile that now costs a tenth of the new price. You can bet that this will take a lot of work.

Depreciation forecast

With a 7 Series it is a bit more difficult. They simply depreciate and go even further down. So you spend more money on maintenance and more money on depreciation. But then take a look at what kind of luxury sloop you have! Because unlike the 3 and 5 Series, most Siebeners are very generously equipped.

Conclusion BMW youngtimer with six-cylinder for 8 grand:

Surprisingly there was plenty of choice! There is plenty to choose from in Germany. However, you do have to make some concessions. In this case we were looking for neat BMWs with relatively few kilometers, which means that you do not have the biggest engines with the most luxurious equipment and the M package.

But that is actually positive, because all those options do not do much for the driving experience. So which one to choose? The 325i is the most BMW. Almost as much fun as a Z4 to drive, but just a bit more practical. If the family has to come along and the children are a bit older, then the 5 Series is the perfect car.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

