As? A God nailed to the cross? This is inconceivable. It's crazy. It's a scandal. This is what Luke tells us in his description of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Everything starts from the beginning of humanity. God gives everything so that man can be happy, but he does not want him to be a slave. For that he gives him freedom. The man will choose and chose. He did not want to depend on God and was sinking. But God, God did not leave him alone. First it was a promise, then it was the announcement of the one who would fulfill the promise, later, information was given about Him. But the man did not understand the message. He expected a great general, a king who would impose himself on all nations and dominate all peoples, to impose peace and progress.

But the Son of God, for love of man, became incarnate and assumed all the fragility of man, until he felt evil in his own flesh with all its strength, hatred with all its cruelty, fanaticism with all its injustices. Thus Jesus identified himself with all the innocent victims of all times and all places.

Here is the great mystery of Jesus. He came to the cross for love and love alone. In Jesus, the crucified God, with patience and humility, respects man's freedom. He does not respond to evil with evil nor does he choose to be an executioner, he prefers to be a victim, to take upon himself all the innocent victims of humanity. On the cross are all those who suffer and die because of evil, hatred, fanaticism.

Today, today we celebrate the crazy love of Jesus, the crucified god who with his redemptive death, sustains our hopes and our fight for a better world.

Good day.