BMW he is betting strongly on Hungary for the future. This is demonstrated by the decision taken by the German giant to double its investment in its Debrecen factory to 2 billion euros, with a surplus of funds that will be destined for the construction of a new high voltage battery assembly plant which it will create more than 500 jobs. The latter structure, explains BMW itself, will help the company simplify the logistics for the production of its next-generation electric cars that will use the “Neue Klasse” platform.

As reported by the German giant, the production of both electric cars and batteries should start by the end of 2025. This is a fundamental step for BMW’s run-up to Tesla, given that with its new platform focused on electric vehicles the German automaker aims to halve the costs of battery cells and increase both range and charging speed by 30% compared to current models. Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW, clarified that initially the new Neue Klasse architecture will be dedicated to all-electric models that will compete in the premium mid-size segment. “In Debrecen we are building it most advanced factory in the world – said Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the board of management of BMW – Our investments underline our systematic approach to the implementation of electric mobility”.

As for batteries, the cells will be assembled in a metal housing which will then be integrated into the underbody of the German brand’s future EV models. The construction of the assembly plant for these units has already begun. Recall that recently the Chinese CATL has signed a 7.3 billion euro deal for the construction of its second battery cell production plant in Europe in Hungary, making the country an increasingly important hub for the production of electric vehicles in the Old Continent.