Stevan Selakovic, Emil Holm’s agent, has had his say on the possibility that the full-back from Spezia will move to the black and whites.

Steven Selakovicagent among others of Emil Holmfootballer of the Spice in the orbit Juvemade statements to calciomercato.it. Here are his words: “I don’t comment on news about the club in particular. We know there’s a lot of interest in him, but at this stage he’s focused only on Spezia. Unlikely to go away in the winter window. He’s doing well at Spezia, the coach believes in him and he’s growing very well. Of course, anything can happen in football, but his departure is not in the plans.”

On features: “On a physical level, he’s fantastic. Then he’s very fast. In almost all the games he’s been the one who ran the most. His mentality is also very good. He listens to his coach, he is modest but has the right amount of self-confidence. He’s good in one-on-ones, but in this situation he can definitely still grow.”

On yield: “We believe in Emil and hoped he would have this strong direct impact, but we didn’t expect it to happen so fast. But he’s a quick listener and learner, so we’re not entirely surprised. Like all players, one day he would like to play for the top clubs in the top leagues, but his goal now is to do well at Spezia.”

