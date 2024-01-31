There BMW introduced a limited series of the Z4 call Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Editionwhich combines the manual transmission to the most powerful engine in the range, the 6-cylinder in-line 250 kW/340 hp. In fact, with the 2024 model year of the roadster, for the first time a six-speed manual transmission is also available for the top-of-the-range version. The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition will be launched from March 2024.

BMW Z4 manual transmission

BMW introduced the limited series Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Editioncharacterized by the unprecedented combination of a six-cylinder in-line engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 3.0-liter engine, thanks to M TwinPower Turbo technology, guarantees powerful performance and torque 500 Nm available between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm.

BMW six-speed manual gear lever

The maximum power of 250 kW/340 hp it is available between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm. The manual transmission was specially developed for the Z4 M40iwhich sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and offers extraordinary performance.

Trim characteristics

The BMW Z4 stands out for its compact proportions, low weight, low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution. The equipment of the Z4 M40i includes variable sports steering, M Sport brakes, M Sport differential rear and M adaptive suspension.

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition on the road

For the Pure Impulse Edition, improvements have been made to the springs, front anti-roll bar and damper software. The new alloy wheels from 19 inches at the front e 20 inches at the rear they improve power transmission and cornering effectiveness.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition features not only a six-speed manual gearbox and refined chassis tuning, but also a specific design. Externally it has characteristics M High-gloss Shadowlinemirror caps painted in Black high-gloss, baffles designed to optimize airflow and red brake calipers.

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition rear 3/4 19″ front rims Rear rims 20″ Canvas soft top M40i Pure Impulse Edition front Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition on the road Cockpit dashboard Manual gear lever BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition

The external colors Frozen Deep Green metallic for Europe and Sanremo Green metallic for the USA are exclusive to the Pure Impulse Edition. The interiors are characterized above all by the gear lever Mthe Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery with black M profiles and glossy black interior trim strips.

On the dashboard the BMW Z4 is equipped as standard with BMW Live Cockpit Professionalwhich includes a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen control display from 10.25 inchesController, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and navigation system BMW Maps.

10.25 inch central touchscreen display

The package also includes multimedia system, smartphone integration, WiFi hotspot, Hi-Fi speakers and alarm system. Among the options, theHarman Kardon Surround Sound System with 12 speakers.

BMW Z4 2024 news

BMW along with the Pure Impulse with automatic transmission has announced updates for the 2024 Model Year Z4s. Now, theM Sport Package is standard on all models, while the Z4 sDrive30i includes M Sport suspension, brakes and power steering, with the option to add the M Sport rear differential.

New customization options include the Anthracite Silver canvas roof. From a technical point of view, the Z4 2024 is available in versions sDrive20i, sDrive30iin addition to the new variant Z4 M40i.

Canvas roof

The Z4 sDrive20i engine delivers 145 kW/197 hp, with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. There Z4 sDrive30i, with 190 kW/258 hp, features the Steptronic Sport gearbox as standard. The Z4 M40i retains Steptronic Sport as standard equipment, as an alternative to the standard manual on Pure Impulse Edition.

ADAS on the Z4

Among ADAS on board the Z4 we find forward collision warning, involuntary line crossing warning and information on speed limits.

BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition front

As an option there are the Cruise control with function Stop&Go, lane departure warning, rear collision prevention, cross-traffic warning, parking assistant, rear view camera and reversing assistant. Furthermore, the optional BMW Head-Up Display projects driving information onto the windshield.

Photo BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition

Read also:

→ Read other topics related to the BMW brand

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!