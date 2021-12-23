To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the M division, BMW is working on a special limited edition of the M4. Its debut should take place in May next year, just when the high-performance division of the German brand will celebrate half a century of life, and in view of the debut, the first rumors about this special version of the M4 emerge: according to the latest rumors circulating on a BMW forum and reported by Carscoops, to distinguish this new limited edition of the German sports car manual transmission.

The configuration of this special edition of the M4 will be based on the next CSL, which has not yet been revealed in its production version: recently some prototypes of the next German sports car have been spotted in the test phase, aesthetically characterized by the presence of air intakes and a redesigned front grille, lighter wheels, a spoiler more prominent lip and a new diffuser. As mentioned, the main novelty could be the implementation of a manual gearbox, which will compensate the removal of some specifications like electric seats or parking sensors, just to name a few. When will this special version of the M4 go into production? There is talk of November 2022, with its realization that should be limited to a small number of specimens.