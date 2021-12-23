Soccer games have been among the favorites of gamers for many years, and it is not for less, since the illusion of putting yourself in the shoes of the best players always attracts attention.

The most popular titles of this style almost always take us to the court level, but there are options that take us even deeper, to the desktop, where the real magic happens.

Football Manager It has been delivering a fairly realistic soccer team driving simulation experience for a few years, and in its 2022 edition it included some tools that take it a step further.

The excitement (and stress) behind the desk

Managing a sports club is not an easy task, since it involves great decision-making that directly impact the games.

Football Manager 2022 It puts you in front of all these problems, since you will have the power to choose from those who make up your coaching staff, to the players who will wear your colors.

Sports Interactive It provides an interface that at first may seem imposing due to the large amount of information it contains, but it also includes a short tutorial where you will learn the logic of its organization.

Be careful, the notions that you will see are very basic but precise and it will be up to you to thoroughly explore each category to discover its complete operation.

One of the first things you will find is that it is very difficult to do everything alone, so you will need the help of experienced executives to whom you will have to delegate responsibilities.

Your physical trainers, coaches, sports directors, scouts, analysts and even scientists will give you all the details you need to know about players, prospects and more.

The information will always reach your personal mailbox, but if you have trouble keeping track of them, they will promptly present the needs of your squad in weekly meetings.

Matches are also won off the pitch

Your main function will be to manage your staff, always taking care not to exceed the budget that will be in the red.

There are different ways to personalize your gaming experience, whether you want to see all the movements or participate only in the important decisions, whatever it is, you have to be well prepared.

One of the most interesting and complex activities is the recruitment of players, since you will have to negotiate with them to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties.

In this section you have to take into account several elements, from the wishes of the prospect to what they share on their social networks, so keep an eye on every detail.

Your template is also important and has its own needs, so pay attention to both their requests and the way you interact with them, since every word and action can have an impact on your campaign.

Football Manager 2022 manages to give a personality to each element of your squad and even to external characters, such as the press and player representatives, so you will notice a better cadence in the interactions.

Of course we could not leave behind the behavior of your players, who will constantly spend it between dilemmas about their contract, possible injuries, mood and others, so your task and that of your coaching staff will be to give them calm and a training regimen. according to their capabilities.

Pay close attention to the status of your equipment.

Be careful with fatigue, since in Football Manager 2022 it has a strong impact on the performance of the squad and could cost you some defeats if you do not pay attention.

The jewel in the crown: the Data Center

Following your every move and the impact of your decisions can be complex, but luckily, Football Manager 2022 included a great new feature.

The Data Center is a new section focused on the analytics of your team, so you will find possible complications and opportunities based on the opinion of analysts.

Everything you need to know is concentrated in one place.

This element will save you from the hassle of searching for information and will show you in one place everything you need to know to progress.

Understanding the information in the Data Center will be essential to guide your decision making, which is vital for new players.

You can also analyze the graphs to make precise adjustments to your alignments and even training routines.

The ultimate soccer team management simulator

Football Manager 2022 it preserves all the successes of the previous edition and adds valuable tools to become more dynamic.

Interactions with each of the agents, both internal and external, feel much more alive, despite continuing to have predetermined responses.

Your words can raise or lower your team’s morale.

Following each movement of your staff is now easier, since they provide you with reports and communicate what they need in the weekly meetings so that you can decide if it is a priority or not to solve some issues

The animations of each game look much more polished and dynamic than in previous versions, and although it will not have the quality of other titles focused on the court level, it will be enough for you to have fun watching the goals.

You can adjust your strategy during matches.

The greatest contribution of Football Manager 2022 it is undoubtedly the Data Center, which will help both new players and veterans to better control each decision.

Its weakness is that it lacks professional league and team licenses, but you could overlook this problem with the ability to create your own squad and give your avatar a custom look.

We can say that it fully fulfills its promise of accurately simulating what happens when leading a team, which means that its difficulty can be somewhat high for beginners.

In conclusion, this title is still complex, but it greatly simplifies the operation of its interface to make it more accessible to everyone.

Football Manager 2022 It still remains in the category of cult games, but it is a great option for those who want to go beyond the field of play.

We play Football Manager 2022 on PC with a code provided by the publisher representative in the region.