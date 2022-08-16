The M1, one of BMW’s most iconic models of the past, may soon come back to life in the form of electrified supercar. The German sports car, which in its original version was produced between 1978 and 1981, will be used as a basis by BMW to build a new battery-powered super sports car, despite such a project being shelved three years ago. It was 2019, in fact, when the German giant presented the concept car Vision M: at the time it was declared that it would go into production as an electric heir to the M1, but in the end nothing came of it.

Concerns about research and development costs and the model’s low sales potential had led BMW to delete the projectshifting the focus to the XM SUV concept as the next car in the high-performance M division.A cancellation that may have been only temporary, however, given that according to reports from Autocar BMW would be thinking of a new supercar, perhaps 100% electric, that can bring the iconic M1 back into vogue. “It’s always something we can look at. Like car-loving kids, we always dream of making such machines. It doesn’t mean we will make them happen, but we continue to support those ideas – commented Frank van Meel, BMW M number one – The fact that the Vision M was never made does not mean that we are not thinking of a super sports car of this kind. We always try to think how it would work ”.

In the end, BMW’s choice fell on XM SUVa decision dictated not so much by the heart but by the market, which numbers in hand testify how the crossover segment, especially the sports ones, in this precise historical period has no rivals in terms of sales. “A supercar is not vital to our division because we don’t need to prove to be a sports company “concluded van Meel.