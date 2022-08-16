“First of all, it is important to keep in mind that the word” umbrella “blood cancer covers a hundred different types of cancer, which develop from the cells of the blood, bone marrow and the immune system – he explains Fabio Ciceri, president of the Italian Bone Marrow Transplant Group (GITMO) -: leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma, chronic myeloproliferative diseases and myelodysplastic syndromes are the five main groups, they include very different diseases, both for the characteristics of the clinical picture and because some are acute (aggressive) and others chronic (with a much slower course). As for the symptomsthen, they are mostly vague, not very specific and common to various diseases, even non-oncological. It is therefore essential that people do not get scared, but talk about it with their doctor without wasting too much time: if he deems it appropriate, he will refer the patient to one hematologist specialist or to prescribe any in-depth examinations “.