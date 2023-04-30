BMW is going to make EV feel like an ICE, they are going to give the electric cars the sensation of an explosive motor and we are curious how they are going to do that.

Anyone who has ever driven an electric car will have noticed. They go very quickly and very easily. An electric motor already delivers maximum torque at 0 rpm and there is no delay when you press the accelerator pedal. Partly because of this, they are really very fast.

That does have a drawback. It’s so easy it’s not fun anymore. Another disadvantage, the experience is so one-dimensional that you get tired of it pretty quickly. Now putting more power into an electric wagon is something that manufacturers like to do. It’s pretty easy and on YouTube everyone is doing quarter-mile sprints. Also, making an EV fun to drive is a lot more difficult than making it faster.

BMW is going to make EV feel like a petrol engine

BMW is working to solve that problem. Then came the American CarBuzz behind. The German brand has filed a patent with the US patent and trademark office. It is a system that ensures that you can adjust things such as throttle response plus power and torque curve yourself.

This is already common practice in all cars, even with the old-fashioned Otto or diesel engine. The accelerator pedal response that is delayed in Eco mode and reacts more sharply in Sport.

Manipulating the power and torque is also not new. Especially with powerful engines, the power is squeezed in the first gear(s) by software. At Ferrari they have adjusted both curves in such a way that you still feel like giving full throttle to the rev limiter. In principle, BMW’s system resembles that of Ferrari, but the Germans go a few steps further.

Manipulate

Because most electric cars have one gear (the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan have two), the position of the accelerator pedal is equal to the speed you are driving. That is exactly what BMW can manipulate. Via the touchscreen menu you can then indicate which driving mode you want to use during your ride. You can also manipulate the curves yourself, according to the American publication.

The intention is to make sure there is something Freude am Fahren returns;

The invention allows use of the entire spectrum of possible acceleration curves. The curve (shapes) can have an emotional character and appeal to the vehicle user BMW, therefore, also thinks EVs are boring to drive.

See, that’s kind. It is not known when the system will be installed on the cars. In any case, it is good to know that there are still nice driving cars coming.

