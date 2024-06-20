BMW chooses to marry a multi-technological approach for the future. In terms of transmissions, but not only: the German group itself, and the same applies to the Mini brand, has in fact made it known that he won’t give up to its native front- and rear-wheel drive platforms, as well as all propulsion options in the coming years, in addition to the Neue Klasse architecture that will instead underpin its new purely electric cars.

Multi-technological approach BMW

The reasons for this choice? Constantly have the opportunity to adapt to fluctuating market conditions global regarding the diffusion of electric cars. “If a market in the world shifts in a certain direction, we don’t have to close a factory or reduce the transition – said BMW product manager Bernd Körber – Let’s just move on to another show. What matters right now is ours strategyand it has always been clear to us that development will be very volatile because it depends on regulation and customer needs.”

Platform question

Körber himself explained that for the near future the company will adopt a flexible approach from a technological point of viewreason why “we planned to build all transmissions on a single production line”. Let’s take the strategy as an example BMW 3 Series: next year there will be room for an electric version of the model based on the Neue Klasse platform, but the internal combustion engine and hybrid variants will not disappear, even if they are built on an updated version of the current rear-wheel drive platform.

Fluctuating market

“Two years ago, forecasts for electric cars were too optimistic, while now they are too pessimistic – added BMW sales chief Jochen Goller – Now the prevailing trend is still that of growth coming from electric cars. I think as new models come along with longer range and shorter charging times, some of the barriers to buying this type of car will be removed“.