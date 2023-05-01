It is understandable that the national team is permanently in the background, now that the attention of football fans has remained crystallized on club competitions, for a month now and for at least the next abundant month. Serie A, the Italian Cup and above all a historic Champions League get all the front pages, but when the season is actually over, the usual appendix dedicated to the national teams is scheduled before the players’ holidays. It is in that window of the second half of June that Italy will return to the field under the orders of coach Roberto Mancini.

The survey

The meetings of the Blues in the Netherlands there will be two: first the semifinal against Spain on 15 June in Enschede, then one of the two finals. Or the one for third place in the same city, or the one for the cup in Eindhoven against the winner of Holland-Croatia. On the occasion of this final four, the FIGC has chosen to rely on the fan token platform to let fans choose the “official” scarf of the national team. It was possible to choose between three options, for a vote that ended today: the results will be made official in the next few days, then the gadget will be produced and marketed in view of the commitments at the end of spring.