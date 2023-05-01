Far from the myth that tax incentives to companies for hiring people with disabilities favor their employability, those who have some type of disability undergo an odyssey to find a decent job. “When you show up for an interview and they see you limp, the recruiter’s face changes and social stigmas appear,” says Cristina Fresneda, affected by a physical disability that forced her to start over at the age of forty-two.

He currently works in the kitchen of the special employment center Hotel Portmán, where 95% of the staff have some type of disability. She got the position thanks to the agreement between the Local Employment Development Agency of the Cartagena City Council (Adle) and the Federation of Murcian Associations of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (Famdif / Cocemfe). Through training workshops and individualized tutoring, this agreement promoted the job placement of twelve people with disabilities last year. But above all else were Cristina’s perseverance and her desire to improve, always supported by her family and friends. Cristina went from working in a butcher shop, taking care of her house and having an active social life to losing part of her autonomy. She had to learn to ask for help and rediscover herself. “I went from everything to nothing in the blink of an eye. Until you accept the new you, it is very hard », she confesses.

A herniated cervical disc kept her away from the counter where she split meat with an axe. The doctors did not rule out that the posture to perform the mechanical movement aggravated the problem. After her operation, a discrepancy in her legs causes her to limp and her fingers become numb. Since then, the Murcian Institute for Social Action (IMAS) recognized a physical disability that withdrew her from the butcher shop forever.

He took courses with Famdif and has brought his professionalism, good performance, camaraderie and smile to various jobs “without physical effort” in different sectors. This is the assessment made of it by the Famdif techniques and the hotel manager, Mari Carmen Pelegrín. The cook comes home exhausted after each day. It is not so much the physical exhaustion as the psychological fatigue of the constant effort so that no client perceives her disability. «It is hardly noticeable but I do know it and I do not want anyone to associate a possible mistake, which anyone can make, with my problem. I demand a lot from myself », she admits. Cristina and Mari Carmen agree that for them working is “a world”. A ball of oxygen to live with dignity and connect with a society that puts up obstacles instead of shaking hands. It is also a way to reconcile with destiny despite the setback dealt and to feel “useful”.

Pelegrín has a physical disability recognized by the IMAS due to the complete hip and knee replacement that affects his life. She was a supermarket cashier and due to an infection in the prosthesis she spent nine months in a wheelchair at the age of twenty-nine. Since then, she has been unable to perform jobs that require physical effort.

He was unemployed for a decade and now enjoys his position as manager at the hotel establishment. «We have our limitations, but we are not different from the rest of the workers. Above all, we have will. We’re not weirdos,” she says.

Some customers have come to say surprised that “they do not look like disabled people.” For what the cook and manager of the Hotel Portmán call for empathy and respect because “a disability is not the heritage of anyone. In a second life puts you in a situation of vulnerability and breaks your schemes.

At the hotel there are employees with bipolarity, physical disabilities caused by cancer and deaf-mute people. Not all of them entered the labor market with this agreement, but they do equally claim decent work and be valued for what they can contribute to society and not for their disability.

The federation promotes almost two hundred insertions through its five programs

The agreement between the Agency for Local Development and Employment (Adle) and Famdif to improve the employability of people with disabilities dates back to 2008. Through individualized tutoring and training, last year twelve people from the municipality. In addition, the Federation of Murcian Associations of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (Famdif Cocemfe) has had a Labor Integration Service (SIL) since 2001, which covers the municipality and the Mar Menor Region, together with Mazarrón. Among the programs it develops is the guidance and job placement office financed by the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) and the Public State Employment Service (SEPE). In 2022 they achieved 184 job placements.

Famdif has an occupational training program to improve the professional training and personal development of unemployed people with disabilities. Fifteen students will participate in the seven courses scheduled for this year. These are: A1 English, blog creation and social networks, public speaking techniques, auxiliary operations of administrative and general services, basic digital skills, remote assistance and active job search techniques.

Subsidized by the Ministry of Education, they develop the professional training program so that students with special educational needs can continue their training and achieve professional skills typical of a level 1 qualification of the current structure of the National Catalog of Professional Qualifications.

Lastly, the ‘Next Generation’ European funds have been promoting the ‘Connect with the labor market’ initiative since December to promote the labor integration of people with disabilities. Of the 50 users in the Region, 10 are from the municipality.