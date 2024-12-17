The Spanish clothing brand outdoor Blue Banana will open its first physical store in Europe tomorrow in the Vasco da Gama shopping center in Lisbon, just a month after opening its second establishment in Mexico.

The brand founded in 2016 by Juan Fernández-Estrada and Nacho Rivera has chosen the Portuguese capital for the European premiere of its first owned point of sale in Europe, in a country where it already has an online presence and through two corners launched this year in the El Corte Inglés centers in Lisbon and Porto.

This move responds to the international expansion strategy to implement in Europe an omnichannel model adopted by the brand four years ago in our country and that It has taken him to have 20 own stores in Spain and another two in Mexico, in addition to numerous points of sale in international multi-brand stores.

At the end of November, the brand took a new step to release a new one on Fuencarral street in Madrid flagship 124 square meters and almost 90 dedicated to commercial space, making it one of the largest stores of the brand along with the one on Rambla de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Throughout this year, Blue Banana has joined in multi-brand stores in countries such as Greece, Andorra, Uruguay and Puerto Rico, among others, in addition to opening two stores and 14 corners in the Liverpool department store in Mexico.