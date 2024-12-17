The avalanche of Bárbara Rey headlines continues and now it is time to defend her daughter Sofía to the death, of whom she has said that «He has always believed himself to be the ugly duckling of the family when he is a gem of a human being. And she has also talked about the abuse that the DJ suffered from someone whom the star never saw again.

Bárbara Rey’s second interview with Santi Acosta for the special ‘De Viernes!’ He has not disappointed either and in it he spoke of “pain” you have felt with everything that has happened in relation to his son, Ángel Cristo Jr., and how all the niceties that he has said against the family have affected him. At all times he has placed one person in the foreground: his daughter, Sofía Cristo.

Bárbara Rey only has words of admiration for her daughter: «She is a brave woman, a fighter, who has not asked me for a penny». And then he harshly attacked his son for everything he said against his sister: “I don’t allow it to him or anyone, no matter how much of a son he is.” And he has gone further: «He has always called her ugly, fat and many other things. To my Sofi, don’t touch her anymore not at all. “My daughter has always believed herself to be the ugly duckling of the family, when she is a gem of a human being.”

A series of revelations

The star has recounted several episodes that are no longer part of family intimacy. «At 16 years old, my daughter was already away from home because He couldn’t stand being with his brother. nor live with his brother. For many things,” he highlighted.









In this regard, he has acknowledged part of his guilt. «His treatment with her has never been good and I have neglected my daughter a lot, I have had a very big inclination for Ángel because she always played the victim and my daughter, so as not to upset me, has swallowed many things, which I found out about when I was older, when they no longer had a solution. He has behaved very badly with his sister», he assured.

Bárbara Rey is very clear that she has learned her lesson and now it is her turn to close ranks around her daughter. «He has a heart that does not fit in the universe», he assured. Then he looked at the camera and addressed Ángel Cristo Jr. directly: «Don’t forget that you have a sister whom you have treated very badly. He has had your evil and my lack of protection. “He would give his blood for me and he would have given it for you if I had asked him, as I have asked him many times to talk to you when he did not want to know about you for obvious reasons.”

«I don’t like hearing this, but I think I loved you even more than her, I don’t know if it was because you were the first, if because it was the dream of my life to be my son… because you were always the one who needed me the most and I turned to you because she was more independent,” he added before offering one of his harshest statements. «If one day you are not so good with the person you meet, you’re not going to have me. I have promised your sister and she deserves it.

The abuse suffered by Sofía

In the midst of a wave of confessions, Bárbara Rey has also referred to her daughter’s well-known stage of addiction. «Even when he had his most serious problems, He hid so that I would never notice about how he was feeling, that’s why I found out so late,” he revealed with a feeling of guilt.

Nor has she had any problems discovering the abuse that Sofía suffered when she was very little from someone very close to her: “He had done a promise to my mother to take care of a person while we were both alive, in fact I was always looking out for that person. When he was sick, I did everything I could for him. When I found out, I never saw him again, I couldn’t keep my promise. Impossible. “I know what happened, but we have not gone into details,” he said.

And he concluded in this way: «I was there at a certain moment because I had no choice, I did it for the memory of my parents. It’s just that I’ve been so worried about him. May he never lack anything. I had a great bond with him, but from the day I found out about it we never spoke again. “Only in the funeral home.”