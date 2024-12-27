Far from the stereotype of gangsters surrounded by mansions, high-end cars and huge amounts of money, the gang members of the so-called youth gangs survive just barely thanks to dealing, robberies and other petty crimes. The problem lies in the ease of access to large machetes, the manipulation of blank or ‘airsoft’ pistols to convert them into firearms and a mystical imaginary of loyalty and war that seduces the youngest members. Behind that, nothing: neither connections with South American gangs nor organizations with extensive pyramidal structures. If anything, small ties between choirs, such as those of Alcobendas, Villaverde and Embajadores, three of the most violent of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) in the Madrid region.

Of all of them, only Embajadores carries a dead person on his back, that of the young rapper Isaac López Triano, ambushed in July 2021 by David Bárcena, then 18 years old, and three minors. An infamous slab that could have been double, after also in the month of July, but in 2024, a 16-year-old gang member shot four members of the Trinitarios in a pizzeria in Delicias. The teenager, of Peruvian origin, broke into the Domino’s Pizza on the eponymous promenade late in the day, with his face covered and a sawed-off shotgun hidden in his pants.

As soon as he entered, he pulled out the gun and pulled the trigger: a 21-year-old young man was wounded in the lower back, and another of his companions escaped a point-blank shot thanks to a plastic tray that he used as a shield. Days later, the perpetrator of the shooting turned himself in at the National Police station in the Latina district, accompanied by his mother. But beyond completing the investigation, the agents of the Provincial Information Brigade, convinced that this could be a rite of initiation into the gang, continued working to discover the masterminds.

For this reason, they have now detained six men, among whom are the leader of the choir and the number three in the ranks (with the position of ‘minister of war’). Likewise, the searches carried out included two large machetes, ammunition for long and short firearms, the group’s usual clothing, three balaclavas, some metal shackles, an electric scooter, an electronic precision scale and more than 300 grams. of narcotic substances.









Among those arrested, there are three adults, aged 19 and 18, who have already been placed in provisional prison; and three minors, for whom closed detention has been ordered. Added to them is the arrest of a woman, the boss’s girlfriend, who has been released with judicial measures. All are accused of attempted homicide and membership in a criminal organization.

Once the searches were completed, the agents located in Nelson Mandela Square, in Lavapiés, a flower pot that hid two large machetes underground (prepared with a strip of duct tape for quick extraction) and a long gun cartridge,