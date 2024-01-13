Peru is a country rich in musical culture and one of the great representatives of this industry was Augusto Polo Campos, a renowned composer with a great career and famous songs, such as 'When my guitar cries'. The artist died in 2018, leaving behind 7 children, and now it is known that some of his children are involved in a conflict over the inheritance left by the musician.

Who are the children of Augusto Polo Campos who are in conflict?

On January 12, the first-born of Augusto Polo Campos came forward to reveal that he is in a conflict with some of his brothers due to the separation and distribution that the composer left after his departure.

Those involved are Marco Polo Panchano, Cristovals Polo, Selene Polo Bracamonte and Flor Polo, last daughter that Polo Campos had with former congresswoman Susy Díaz.

Marco Polo decided to follow in his father's footsteps in the musical field and is a singer of Creole music. Cristovals Polo on his social networks is seen as a sports fan and usually shares content with his followers. For her part, Selene Campos Bracamonte decided to lead her life privately. Augusto's best-known daughter is Florcita Polo, a well-known Peruvian television personality.

Children of Augusto Polo Campos reunited. Photo. diffusion

What happened to Polo Campos' children?

In an interview with La República, Augusto Polo Jr. revealed the strong conflict that exists between his brothers because they do not reach an agreement with the distribution and transparency of the inheritance left by the composer, and took the opportunity to affirm that “the bond was broken” after the departure of his father.

The eldest son explained that he has been denied access to information about the company Contigo Perú, which belonged to his father, as well as access to an apartment that exists in Miraflores.

“We want to know what happens with the money, how it is being spent and what it is being invested in… There are no reports, dad also left the children an apartment, But the problem here is that only certain brothers have access and enjoyment of this department, when the other three do not have it. “I, personally, have been denied a stay in that apartment,” he explained.

Son of Augusto Polo Campos warns his brothers

Within the framework of the conflict, Augusto Polo Campos Jr. revealed that he asked his brothers to come and sign a conciliation to reach a good agreement; However, they were not present, so he decided to give them a warning: “If they do not attend to our request, we will go to the legal route, something that I do not want to do,” he said.

