With the defeat in it Mexico statewhere Delfina Gomez of Brunette he beat the PRI member Alejandra del Moralhe morenism struck a Hard hit to the opposition alliance composed of: the PRIhe BREAD and PRDwhich staggers towards the 2024 elections.

Armando Guadianaof Brunettelost with an overwhelming score in Coahuila against PRI member Manolo Jiménezwith which the PRI receives a breath of fresh air, but “the jewel in the crown” of last Sunday’s election is the State of Mexico, where there will finally be alternation after nearly 100 years of PRI governments and 70 years of hegemonic control of the Atlacomulco group.

Morena now governs 22 states, which represents 70 percent of the country’s population and after confirming the defeat of the leaders of the PRI and the PAN, Alejandro Moreno and Marko Cortes left alone Alejandra del Moral and they went to take refuge and celebrate in Coahuila, where the clan of the Moreira.

There are those who deduce that the defeat in the State of Mexico fits like a pearl ring to Alejandro Moreno, because it gets rid of the Atlacomulco group and will only specify the alliances it will make by 2024 and will elect the candidates for senators and multi-member representatives that best suit it. Since yesterday the rumor began to spread that he will carry out a new purge, that he will accuse Governor Alfredo del Mazo of being a traitor and expel him.

Potpourri. In the absence of Governor Ruben Rochait was up to general secretary of government, Enrique Inzunzapresided over the weekly conference yesterday, and also had to present the initiative to reduce the age limit to be a government official as a vote of confidence and encouragement to young people. Thus, 18-year-olds will already be able to be local deputies and at 25 years of age they will be able to be state secretaries and even governors.

The initiative will be sent immediately to the state government for approval, because it is also part of the homologation with the federal reform.

ANTI-CORRUPTION. Here in Los Mochis, Fausto Ibarra Celisthe head of the internal control body, hosted the meeting of the state anti-corruption system in which officials from: Ahome, El Fuerte, Guasave, Sinaloa and Choix and said that the officials are working well and are being observed in their performance.

REJECTION. As a domino effect, after the alliance lost in the State of Mexico, the president of Citizen movement, dante delgadoconfirms that they will go alone to the presidential election, moreover, he criticized the terrible results obtained by the PRI and the BREAD united, saying: “There are those who, after setbacks after setbacks, continue to insist that the right path is the wrong one.”

Old wolf of politics, Dante is confident that he has better candidates than the Alliance, in the people of the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroof New Lion, samuel garcia and of the mayor of Monterey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Jr. and he does not bow to the ultimatum that Marko Cortés and Alejandro Moreno have just given him.

“Young people are encouraged by conviction”: Enrique Inzunza, Secretary of Government

