Adriana Volpe and the shock threats of her ex-husband Roberto Parli

Adriana Volpe and Roberto Parli separated in 2021 after ten years of marriage: shortly after the separation, the presenter filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband on charges of mistreatment in the family.

On Monday 5 June, at the fifth criminal section of the Court of Rome, friends and relatives of the presenter were heard, who revealed that the relationship between the two deteriorated in conjunction with Adriana Volpe’s participation in the Big Brother VIP.

“You are a z …, when you go out I ruin your life” is one of the many threats that Roberto Parli would have addressed to Adriana Volpe according to what he reveals The messenger.

The sentences were revealed by a friend of the presenter, who used to go to Parli’s house to watch the episode of the reality show together with Adriana Volpe’s ex-husband and daughter.

“At their house there was always wine on the table, sometimes he even drank a bottle by himself,” added the woman.

“He wrote to me analyzing Adriana’s behavior, which according to him was not like a mother. He told me that he would have ruined her career once she got out” said the friend of the presenter who would also have kept audio files of Parli in which the man threatened his ex-wife: “She’s done living, I’ll make her have a bad Finally, I take the little girl away, I won’t show her anymore”.