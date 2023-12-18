The US Department of Defense funds to replenish weapons in return for those sent to Ukraine will end on December 30. The agency reported this on December 18 Bloomberg with reference to a letter from Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord to members of the US Congress.

“The Pentagon said it will run out of money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine by December 30 unless Congress approves new funding,” the publication said.

The agency drew attention to the fact that the American military department for the first time spoke about the exact date of exhaustion of resources to support the Kyiv regime.

It is noted that the remaining budget, which the Pentagon estimates is estimated at $1.07 billion, will purchase various weapons and equipment. Most of the amount – $635 million – will be spent on the purchase of missiles, $210 million – on spare 155-mm M795 high-explosive fragmentation shells, fuses, primers and various gunpowder, and there will also be other purchases.

“Once these funds are allocated, the Department will exhaust available funding to help ensure the security of Ukraine,” McCord said in the letter.

On the same day, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced the latest aid package to Ukraine due to the depletion of resources. He said that without a decision by the US Congress, the state leadership no longer has the financial resources to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also noted that the remainder of the funds pledged by the United States to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine was used to replenish its own military reserves.

Earlier, on December 17, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said that American authorities could limit the number of Ukrainian refugees allowed to stay on American soil as part of the upcoming deal between Republican senators and the Biden administration to tighten immigration laws and protect the border in exchange for new aid Kyiv.

In addition, on December 15, the Pentagon pointed out the need to choose between US combat readiness and assistance to Ukraine, since funds will soon run out. According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, $4.4 billion is allocated to help Ukraine, while only $1 billion is allocated to finance the US army.

On December 6, Republicans blocked the Senate from considering the White House's request for funds for Ukraine, Israel and other needs. In exchange for concessions on the bill, they demand changes in approaches to border protection. On December 10, the White House announced that the United States had $1 billion left to replenish its own arms stocks, which are being depleted due to regular deliveries to Ukraine.

In this regard, Congress was called upon to approve the White House's request for an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. The Republican Party opposition has been slowing down the process because most of the aid being discussed for Ukraine “stays at home.”

On December 14, Kirby reproached Republicans for leaving Ukraine without help by going on New Year's holidays and not coordinating a request for a new military aid package.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.