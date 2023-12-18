Apple has announced that it will soon stop selling its flagship Apple Watch models in the United States. The decision affects the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which will no longer be available for purchase directly from Apple starting at the end of this week. The decision is the result of an International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling that arose from a long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo. The contention is based on the blood oxygen sensor technology built into the Apple Watch. The ITC announced its decision in October, upholding a judge's ruling issued in January. This brought the case to the Biden administration for a 60-day presidential review period. During this trial, President Biden could overturn the sentence, but this has not yet happened. The Presidential Review Period expires on December 25, and Apple is making this announcement today to take “in advance” the steps necessary to comply with the ITC's decision.

Apple says the ITC ban only impacts sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as these devices offer blood oxygen monitoring capability. The least expensive model, the Apple Watch SE, which does not have this sensor, is not affected and will remain available for sale. The ITC's decision only prohibits Apple from selling the affected models. For now, this means the devices will remain available for purchase through other retailers. However, the order blocks all US imports of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 after December 25th. At that point, Apple will also be prohibited from selling such devices to retailers. The blood oxygen sensor made its debut with the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. Existing Apple Watch models with blood oxygen monitoring will continue to work without changes, as the ITC ban only applies to new sales of affected Apple Watch models. The ITC order also makes an exception for the service, repair or warranty period of units sold before December 25.