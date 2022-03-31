505 Games And ArtPlay announce the arrival of a new character for Bloodstained: Ritual for the Nightit’s about Aurora from Child of Light. The heroine of the title Ubisoft will be available starting from today thanks to a free updatewhich will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The patch that includes Aurora will be released on Nintendo Switch at a later time.

We leave you now with a presentation trailer for Aurora, under which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company.

CALABASAS, California (USA) – March 31, 2022 – The publisher 505 Gamesand the developer ArtPlay announced that Koji Igarashi’s gothic themed side scrolling RPG, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Nightwill be enriched by the presence of Aurora – from Ubisoft’s Child of Light game – thanks to a free patch that will be released today, at 18:00, for PlayStation 5 + PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S + Xbox One and for PC on SteamAnd GOG. The Nintendo Switch version will be available soon.

Miriam is no stranger to crossing her fate with characters from other video game series. She wore the armor of Shovel Knight in battle, she rode into the dead lands of Kingdom Two Crownshe faced the horrors of Blasphemous and was a guest star in Mighty Fight Federation. This time to explore the Castle of Hellhold will be Aurora, the protagonist of Child of Light.

After rescuing Lemuria on her adventure, Aurora sees her return journey interrupted when she awakens in a land full of demons. The only hope of returning to her friends is to lift Hellhold’s curse in a story complete with poetic cutscenes and Child of Light-inspired dialogue.

Take on the events of Bloodstained from a new perspective by choosing Aurora from the main menu. The Child of Light protagonist has her own set of moves and skills that will ensure a renewed gaming experience.

Call upon sacred powers to wield the devastating Ray of Light and defeat enemies with elemental damage. Evolve to face new challenges and unlock new areas of the castle: get wings to fly, become an adult to swim underwater and wear armor that will allow you to overcome deadly thorns.

Igniculus, Aurora’s faithful firefly friend, will assist her by healing her, casting spells on opponents and providing useful passive power-ups. She gains experience through combat to level up her abilities so that she can use these spells more often and more effectively.

Aurora does not have the same ability as Miriam to handle shards but can use them to improve her skills and access Familiar (passive) and Conjure (active) shards. Each represents one of her lost friends of hers, all with their own powers to aid Aurora in her adventure. Skills can be further improved with the help of Miriam’s friend Johannes, using alchemy and items found in chests and defeated enemies.

“I am honored to be able to collaborate with such a prestigious title!” said Koji Igarashi, co-founder of Artplay. “Building this patch has taken a lot of time, effort and coordination, I hope you all enjoy Aurora’s active participation in the game.”

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available for PlayStation 5 + PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S + Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and for PC on SteamAnd GOG.