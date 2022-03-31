Parts of the motorbikes late: the program of the MotoGP World Championship is upset in the Argentine GP. The FPs on Friday are skipped, three sessions on Saturday but the times for the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races have been confirmed. Honda, Nakagami positive

Paolo Ianieri – Milan

It is once again chaos in the Argentine Grand Prix of the MotoGP, as when, in 2016, immediately after the Termas de Rio Hondo GP on 3 April (the same date this year), due to bad weather, leaving the country for many proved to be a nightmare, between canceled or moved charter flights, so much so that there were many people forced to an endless bus transfer to Buenos Aires, before being able to leave for Austin, where the GP of the Americas would take place the following Sunday.

This time, however, the problem is the speakers of some teams, including Gresini and VR46, which did not arrive in time due to problems in the flights that involved two of Dorna's five freighters. The forecast is that the last material will arrive at Tucuman airport only on Friday morning, with the mechanics therefore unable to prepare the bikes for the first day. And so, here is that Friday was canceled, with the announcement by Dorna given a few minutes ago. It will therefore run for only two days, with Saturday's program that has been revolutionized and compressed, with three shifts for all classes, while for lack of time the MotoGP FP4 that usually precedes the double qualifying session has been canceled.

The first free practice session of Moto3 will start at 8.45 local time, 13.45 Italian time, with the MotoGP taking part in its three rounds at 15.35 (FP1), 18.25 (FP2) and 21.25 (FP3), while qualifying will go to scene at 10.05 pm (Q1) and 10.30 pm (Q2) Italian. Another tile for Honda, which has already lost Marc Marquez due to diplopia: Taka Nakagami, Lcr team rider, tested positive at Covid and will miss the Argentina GP. "I have no symptoms" – explained the Japanese – "I hope to return for the US GP in Austin".

motogp, new times – These are the new times for the Argentina GP (direct Sky and Now, deferred TV8):

19.35 Moto3 Qualifying

20.30 Moto2 Qualifying

10.05 pm MotoGP qualifying

5pm Moto3 race (21 laps)

18.20 Moto2 race (23 laps)

8pm MotoGP race (25 laps)