A tragic epilogue to what should have been a peaceful afternoon spent in contact with nature. Unfortunately, for the 47-year-old engineer Mauro Rosati, engaged in a climb on the afternoon of Sunday, July 7, there was nothing to be done. The hiker was struck by a sudden and fatal illness that left him no escape.

Mauro Rosati, 47, died during an excursion in the mountains of Abruzzo

The man, who was on the mountain Bitter in the small municipality of Opiin the province of L’Aquila, resided in Atina, in the province of Frosinone. Environmental engineer, Rosati was a passionate naturalist and mountain lover.

Mauro Rosati’s illness during the mountain excursion

Mauro Rosati was spending a healthy and happy afternoon in nature, in the company of friends and a special mountain guide. However, the climb on Mount Amaro turned into a terrible tragedy: the man, in fact, suddenly collapsed to the ground struck by a sudden illnessprobably a heart attack.

The rescue machine, immediately called, promptly intervened on the scene of the tragedy. However, the attempts at resuscitation were in vain: the paramedics, once they arrived by helicopter, could do nothing but declare the death of the victim.

The body was subsequently transported to the morgue and handed over to the family for the funeral.

The Carabinieri of the local station, as per practice, are carrying out all the necessary investigations into the case and have proceeded with the sending of a specific information to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Condolences from hiking friends and those who loved him

The pain of the premature and sudden death of 47-year-old Mauro Rosati has obviously shocked his relatives, friends and all his fellow hikers who shared his love for the mountains.

In a post published on their page Facebookyou can read the words full of sadness and condolences for the loss of your friend:

“We would have liked to see you smiling down from that mountain, then take a moment to tell us about the excursion and say goodbye, making an appointment for the next one. But that was not the case. God of heaven, Lord of the peaks, you asked the mountain for a friend of ours, but we pray to you, up in paradise let him go to your mountains. Holy Mary Lady of the snow, cover with your soft white cloak, our friend, our brother, up in paradise let him go to your mountains. Goodbye Mauro”.