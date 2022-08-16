





SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The second Ibovespa preview for the four months starting on September 5 maintained the changes announced in the first preliminary, with the entry of shares in Arezzo, Raízen and São Martinho and the exit of JHSF shares, disclosed the B3 this Tuesday.

In this configuration, the Ibovespa for the period from September to December totals 92 assets from 89 companies.

In the new composition, the five companies with the highest participation in the index – Vale ON, Petrobras PN, Itaú Unibanco PN, Petrobras ON and Bradesco PN – add up to a weight of 36.7%. In the theoretical portfolio in force, these papers totaled a share of 37.2%.

B3 will also disclose a third preview for the index in the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

(By Paula Arend Laier; edited by André Romani)







