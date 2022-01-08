The Kazakh media wrote about the detention of YouTube blogger Anton Lyadov, the author of The People channel, by local law enforcement officers. Tells about it Telegram-channel Mash.

In August 2020, Anton Lyadov was detained at protests in Belarus. According to him, riot police officers perceived the bullying of the detainees “as a thrill”: each of them tried to hit a person with a truncheon and leave a “stigma”. “The first wild people you get on the way to the paddy wagon, then the hell knows how much they drive in the paddy wagon,” Lyadov noted.

Earlier, the head of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the introduction of a contingent of peacekeeping troops in Kazakhstan. It follows from the statement that Russian peacekeepers helped restore the rule of law and constitutional order in Kazakhstan, for which Tokayev thanked Putin.