For those who have not yet had the opportunity to meet her, the protagonist of our article Stephanie Matto, an influencer who has been making a lot of talk about herself for a long time. The reason? The young woman managed to earn $ 200,000 by selling her farts in some jars. These days the known influencer she was rushed to hospital.

After performing a series of tests on the young woman, the doctors came to the conclusion that the cause of Stephanie’s hospitalization was due to the drastic diet undertaken by the influencer. In particular, Stephanie’s diet included beans, eggs, and gas-inducing smoothies.

These were the words of the note influencer regarding the emergency hospitalization he underwent:

I thought I was having a stroke and these were my last moments. I was exaggerating. I remember eating about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup in one day.

Currently Stephanie Matto can boast 280,000 followers on her Instagram page, as well as a gain easy. After this nasty incident, all her fans are wondering if the influencer will continue to sell hers farts in the jars when she has fully recovered. We’ll see: we just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Stephanie will continue this practice.