While Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard was a landmark event, fans are more interested in knowing what will happen to their favorite series. With no new edition of BlizzCon planned for the future, the director of Blizzard has pointed out that in the coming weeks we will have new information about the properties of this study.

Through Twitter, Mike Ybarra, head of Blizzard, pointed out that in the coming weeks we will have more information about the future of Overwatch, Diablo and World of Warcraft, something that will surely make fans of these series happy. This was what was said about it:

“Blizzard is a great studio and we have talented and growing teams that support live games as well. In the coming weeks, you’ll hear more about it from Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will follow. Stay tuned!”.

Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well. Over the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will follow. Stay tuned! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 25, 2022

Usually, the big announcements related to Blizzard are made at BlizzCon, the celebration that takes place every year in November. However, due to the pandemic, this event was restructured into BlizzCon Online, which was held for the first time in February 2021. Although this celebration was expected to have its second edition in just a few weeks, Harassment and abuse scandals surrounding the studio caused the cancellation of this party for fans.

With no large-scale event like BlizzCon on the horizon, the study will see the need to share new information on Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, the next expansion of world of warcraft, and some surprises, through more traditional channels, such as YouTube and Twitter.

On related topics, Blizzard has announced a new game. Similarly, Ybarra has revealed a series of measures to improve the work environment in the company.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that the purchase of Activision Blizzard will not be finalized until next year, it is very likely that this will be the last year in which this type of information is provided in this way. While we’re sure to see more BlizzCon in the future, Microsoft probably wants to keep the big announcements from this studio’s series for an Xbox presentation.

Via: Mike Ybarra