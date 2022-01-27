In a state of severe malnutrition they found in his apartment in the city of Mérida to the professor at the University of the Andes (ULA) Pedro Jose Salinas 83 years old. Firefighters rescued him on Sunday. Currently, Salinas is being held in the emergency room of the Autonomous University Hospital Institute of Los Andes (Iahula), according to journalist Leonardo León.

Salinas was a professor of Ecology at the Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at ULA Mérida. He was found in his apartment in a state of severe malnutrition and his wife, Isbelia Hernández, who was a bioanalyst and lawyer, also retired as a professor at ULA, She was found dead next to him.

“The news spread like wildfire and has raised alerts among the university community about the situation faced by those who gave their lives to the ULA, worsened by the migration of children and close relatives,” journalist Yanara Vivas published in Diario Los Andes. .

Profile of the professor at the University of Los Andes

Salinas was an agricultural engineer, graduated from the Central University of Venezuela in 1962. Researcher, extensionist and teacher. He worked at the Shell Foundation (Shell Farmer Service) from January 1963 to August 1968. Diploma from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, University of London, 1966; MSc University of London, 196; PhD University of London, 1972, according to information published by the ULA.

Since 1968 he has been a professor at the ULA Mérida. He has advised graduate theses and advancement papers in various environmental and medical specialties. He has published specialized works in national and international peer-reviewed and indexed scientific journals. He was director of the Venezuelan Forest Magazine. He was specially selected and invited to organize and found MedULA, the journal of the ULA Faculty of Medicine, and has been its chief editor since its creation.

He is a member of the Association of Venezuelan Biomedical Journal Editors and the World Association of Medical Editors. He was a member (during its existence) of the Ecology Group, later of the Environment, of the Conicit, which elaborated the National Plan for Science and Technology in Ecology, the Law Projects: Organic of the Environment; Conservation, Defense and Improvement of the Maracaibo Lake Hydrographic Basin; Environmental Penalty; of Waters; and Playas, environmental consultancies to public and private institutions.

He is also a member of the World Cultural Council. He has been invited to different national and foreign universities to teach courses, conferences or advise on research.

The scientific researcher published several books and articles

Salinas published several books and articles in national and international magazines. His book Practical initiation to scientific research (currently out of print) is the official text in the specialty at the ULA School of Medicine and is used in several Latin American countries. He received the Golden Book award (for the best-selling book of the Universidad de Los Andes), during the two years of existence of that award.

He is a member of the Researcher Promotion Program (PPI CONICIT 1507) and ranked first in his faculty in two calls (1999 and 2001) of the Researcher Promotion Program (PEI ULA).

What do the relatives of Salinas say?

Delia Salinas, granddaughter of Professor Pedro José Salinas, denied that her grandfather had been abandoned, as was stated after officers from the Fire Department of the University of Los Andes took him out of his home, presumably with serious malnutrition. . With him, in addition, was his deceased wife.

“We feel dismayed by the death of one of the people that I particularly considered my grandmother, such as Isbelia Hernández. We want to deny the false news that has been disclosed without authorization from our family, such as the death, abandonment and even malnutrition of my grandfather,” Delia said in a video.

He said that the agricultural engineer from the Central University of Venezuela, and a retired professor from the University of Los Andes, was rescued by firefighters in response to a call from Spain made by one of Salinas’s daughters.

“They gave us the news last Sunday, January 23, around 10:30 in the morning, Venezuela time. Previously we had communicated with the Merida firefighters, from 3:31 in the morning, local time, who delayed the rescue. It is important to highlight that one of the officials gave us false information alleging that one of the citizens was alive,” said the young woman.

Delia assured that her 83-year-old grandfather is stable, recovering and receiving medical attention. She also said that the professor is with his relatives and thanked the neighbors, friends and colleagues who have come to visit him.

‘A deep social problem’

The news sparked outrage and shock on social media. Many lamented the conditions in which Professor Salinas would be and, in general, the situation experienced by teachers, retirees and pensioners in the country.

The death of the bionalist and lawyer, retired from ULA Mérida, Isbelia Hernández, and the discovery of her husband and professor at the same university, Pedro José Salinas, 83, in a state of severe malnutrition, reiterates the humanitarian tragedy suffered by the nation. – Fabiana Rosales (@FabiiRosales) January 26, 2022

“The tragedy of Professor Pedro José Salinas and his wife Isbelia Hernández is not just a university problem. It is a manifestation of a deep social problem,” political scientist Guillermo Tell Aveledo said on his Twitter account.

“What happened with Professor Pedro José Salinas and his wife hits deeply. In Venezuela there is no social security. Dollarization in Venezuela has its losers, public employees, but above all, pensioners. What they receive is misery,” said economist Luis Oliveros.

Even Fabiana Rosales, one of the Venezuelan opposition figures, said: “The death of the bionalist and lawyer, retired from ULA Mérida, Isbelia Hernández and the discovery of her husband and professor at the same university, Pedro José Salinas, 83 years old in a state of severe malnutrition, reiterates the humanitarian tragedy that the nation is suffering.”

And he added: “Severe food insecurity in Venezuela is increasing, it went from 23.3% in 2019-2020 to 24.5% in 2021. This is due to the inability of Venezuelans to access food because they are subjected to salaries or pensions of hunger and misery”.

El Nacional (Venezuela) – GDA

