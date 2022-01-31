Blizzard has another game currently in development but not yet announced, as reported by the journalist Jez Corden during the last episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

This is not the newly revealed and already playable survival Blizzard, but a different project, of which however Corden said he could not reveal anything to prevent his sources from getting into trouble.

A project that, however, would already be ready for an announcement, so much so that the reporter expected they would reveal it last week. “I didn’t know anything about this title (survival, Ed), but about another one that I can’t talk about,” he said.

“I was told that the Road map Blizzard is very strong, “added Corden, who communicated the idea of ​​a company ready to win back its audience after a series of mistakes that have certainly weighed on its image.

Finally, the journalist spent a few words about Mike Ybarra’s leadership, on which he initially had some doubts. According to what he was told, however, the internal situation is currently positive and there is a lot optimism.