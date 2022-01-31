Barcelona is working urgently to deliver the last reinforcements to Xavi in this market closure, but for this the Catalans must close the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to open the doors to possible signings in this market closure, specifically the arrival of Aubameyang, whose assignment is already fully agreed with Arsenal.
Now, the Blaugrana only expect an offer in the next 24 hours to end their fateful relationship with Dembélé and everything indicates that the club that raises its hand with the greatest force to add the Frenchman is PSG, who is already negotiating a possible barter with Barcelona to definitively obtain the footballer, and thus strengthen the attack to fight for the long-awaited Champions League.
According to information from Gerard Romero, the negotiations have already begun. The Catalans asked for 20 million euros immediately for Ousmane, but the Parisians put players on Barcelona’s table, although not all of them are convincing. The only one of the names of the French team that seduces Barça is the Spanish Juan Bernat, who practically does not exist for Pochettino and would fulfill one of the Blaugrana’s priorities to sign a left back to rotate Jordi Alba. Apart from the defender, the names of Mauro Icardi, Draxler and even Ángel Di María, who is going through a great moment but plays in a position that the culé have covered, were mentioned.
