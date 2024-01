There has been speculation for days as to whether the NFL playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers could take place as planned on Sunday at 7 p.m. German time. Now it's clear: it can't. The game was played on Montag, 10.30 p.m. German time postponed. Local time is 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Saturday.