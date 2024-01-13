Fifth Dimension – The future is already here: Barbara Gallavotti on Rai 3, previews and guests of 13 January 2024

This evening, Saturday 13 January 2024, a new episode of Fifth Dimension – The future is already here will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.45 pm, the program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti which returns after last year's success. An in-depth and scientific dissemination program to tell, in an accessible and immediate language, what happens at the frontiers of science. Below are the previews and guests of this evening.

After the success of last season, Fifth dimension – The future is already here, the scientific in-depth and dissemination program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti, returns. What is happening to our planet? And how much does his state of health affect ours? Will the quality of our life be compromised by the climate changes that are affecting it? As, in recent months, alarms about drought, fires and other natural disasters have emerged, these questions have come to everyone's attention. In the first episode of Fifth Dimension tonight we will try to give answers by telling what the research says on the matter, but above all what are the many solutions and projects that are being thought of to make life not only more sustainable, but more pleasant than when it was not both today, in a world marked by pollution and unliveability.

Some guests such as Giovanni Soldini will be on the show, who will talk about how he has seen the seas change and the contribution he himself is making to research. At the Institute of Oceanography and Geophysics in Trieste you will see how researchers study the depths and how they collect data to understand our “water planet”. He will then explain why climate warming corresponds to more extreme events, including cold ones, and to what extent it is possible to predict them. We will discover how Swiss researchers plan to redesign urban traffic to make it more efficient than it is even in the highly efficient Zurich. And again, how can concrete be recycled while at the same time using it to trap carbon dioxide.

We will also delve into the impact of climate change on our health and how to mitigate it and we will reach Alberobello, in Puglia, to understand what traditional construction techniques can teach. We will ask ourselves how much electric cars are really worth it, to what extent they can make a difference, what the advantages but also the critical points of solar power are and how much it will cost to make our presence on the planet sustainable. Amalia Ercoli Finzi, regular guest of Fifth dimension – The future is already here, will remember why the Earth is unique and Gianfranco Ravasi will underline the duty to take care of it because only by doing so can we build a possible and sustainable future.

