Blitz environmentalists, discovered the “instigators” of the latest generation: the analysis of the case

And in the end it all turned out following the adage of Giovanni Falcone: follow the money. And following the money, step by step, we finally reached the “instigators” of the gods blitz of the daubers serials of Last generation. And intuition was not wrong. Behind Last generation there are the usual radical chicbut this time not only our own who are also stingy, but the American ones, who have plenty of money and being perpetually bored dedicate themselves to financing nonsense of all kinds.

But let’s proceed in order. Unfortunately, everyone knows the activity of “Last Generatione”, a group of anarcho-environmentalists specialized in smearing works of art with a preference for i Van Gogh. When they don’t smear famous paintings instead they smear the republican institutions, such as the seat of the Senate. When they finally get tired of the paint -which is also dirty-, they dedicate themselves to roadblocks. Specialization Rome, but also Milan.

Blocks are always made for harm those who go to work in order to cause the maximum possible damage to poor souls who have to make ends meet. This has made them particularly hated by the public and is doing harm to the cause of the environment and health fight against climate change.

Some have realized this and have started to put the hands forward. For example, the leader of the Greens Angelo Bonellialready widely burned by the Soumahoro affair, met the reprobates last summer, but now he distances himself from them as Francesco Rutelli did too: fighting for an ideal is fine but not with these methods.

Yesterday an interesting article came out on la Verità signed by Sergio Giraldo which reports one scoop and that is who funds UG. Meritorious work because it turned out that at the climatic terminus c‘is –as usual- one American organization, the “Climate Emergy Fund” based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA. The name says nothing because it’s a typically radical – chic name, but there’s pulp behind it. Looking at the site we read that the Executive Director she is 36 years old Margaret Klein Salamon, clinical psychologist. And here too we are following a canon. Placing a perfect stranger excites the rich like salamanders who can then say that everyone is the same.

Obviously instead the whole board is made up of the usual Hollywood writers and producers. The Oscar-winning director and producer Adam McKay, who made the movie “Don’t look up” and last year gave $4 million to Vice and the like. It could not be missing Aileen GettyGetty oil philanthropist e Rory Kennedyy, daughter of Bob (the brother of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, killed in 1968), film director and producer. This is to mention the best known.

So the pink and orange paint doesn’t come from Ikeaas the most naive have immediately thought, but it comes from across the Atlantic where i bored West Coast rich guys they decided to finance our local activists with eco-dollars. It will be a consolation for the workers stranded on the Roman ring road to know that the perpetrators of the crimes have such authoritative and above all very rich principals. And this also explains the suspect scenic perfection of the actions which are always impeccable from a technical point of view, it’s Hollywood beauty!

