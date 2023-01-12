Et can’t possibly be easy when someone, barely out of youth, becomes the hope of an entire sport. Since 2018, 2019 there has been this whispering in the echo chambers of the ball throwers: Here comes one! The longing for the ingenious game handlebar is great in handball Germany – and the discussion about (missing) leading players does not only exist in football.

This one is Juri Knorr, 22 years old, born in Flensburg, grew and matured in Lübeck, Barcelona and Minden. Because he has so much talent thanks to his father Thomas Knorr, 83 international matches for the German Handball Federation (DHB), it seemed as if little Juri only had to get older – and everything else on the way to becoming a world star would take care of itself.