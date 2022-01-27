Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya attended the Sinaloa Science Center to launch the Incúbate Mx digital platform, with which they seek to promote new companies and for the government to become a partner of entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs to generate more jobs.

Although the political message was among the attendees, the event, which was organized by the Secretary of the Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, had a guest of honor, businessman Agustín Coppel Luken, president of Grupo Coppel. Undoubtedly, the mere presence already marks a series of signs for the sector.

Coincidentally, at the end of the event we had information about changes in the Science Center, Carlos Karam left the direction, which passed to the General Coordination for the Promotion of Scientific Research and Innovation of the State of Sinaloa. In his place was the new executive director of the CCS, José María Conde Uraga. A very experienced profile with extensive experience.

Among the good news and that had very positive reactions was the appointment of Juan Espinoza Luna as head of the Seismic Network and the environmental monitoring room of the Sinaloa Science Center. Without a doubt, a professional who knows the subject perfectly and has the recognition of the people of Sinaloa for his successful predictions.

Very attentive because there were important adjustments in the Sinaloa Science Center, the guests send clear messages that you have to know how to read. They tell us that the movements are for improvement and mainly for growth to continue. In addition to managing to land key projects that are pending.

Security. Óscar Fidel González Mendívil, current rector of the Police University, has been very active and shows his experience in security issues. It recently had graduation of new cadets that will reinforce the municipalities of Ahome, Angostura, Salvador Alvarado and Mocorito.

González Mendívil has integrated very well into the government of Rubén Rocha Moya, by the way, he has highlighted that there is a commitment to increase the formation of new state and municipal elements to provide better security care to Sinaloans. Always outstanding the work of the former attorney and current rector of Unipol.

condolences Our sincere condolences to the former municipal president of Culiacán Aarón Rivas Loaiza for the sensitive passing of his brother Sergio. A hug in solidarity to all his family and friends.

We allow ourselves to replicate the emotional message of Aarón Rivas to his brother that says: “you will be remembered as a great man, as a great brother, as an essential piece in the life of my family. Your jokes, anecdotes and experiences are our greatest relief. Will live forever in my. To heaven brother!”

political memory. “The brave man is not the one who does not feel fear, but the one who conquers that fear”: Nelson Mandela.