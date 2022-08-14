The first VR title dedicated to autistic gamers created by Changingday is coming, it will be called Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space and will help users “play at their own pace” while “supporting them in their daily experiences”.

The game begins with our first day at work for Norp Corp. However, the new boss, a certain Norp, is very hungry and will only give you one task: to bring him the biggest sandwich in the galaxy.

It may seem easy enough, that is, how difficult can it be to find the bread and its filling? Well, it turns out that the search can be very complex, especially if our companion, a robot named Blinnk, gets in the way.

Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space is the first title from Changigday, a company founded by Alison and Nick Lang, who have an autistic daughter. “There are few titles designed for autistic people, and we all know that autistics play a lot of video games, more than neurotypicals do.”Says Alison. “The immersive quality of VR in particular puts them in control of the digital world around them, allowing them to play alone, at their own pace. This state of mind can help them face the real world.”

Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space will be released for SteamVR and MetaQuest in 2022.

Source: Eurogamer.net