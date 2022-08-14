The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi held an in attendance meeting today, headed by Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and head of the team, at the headquarters of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed the proactive measures taken at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to reduce the possibility of any damages that may result from the upcoming depression.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Team Leader Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, was briefed on a report on the role played by the team, its basic tasks, the work mechanism used to address emergencies, crises and disasters in the emirate, the team’s tasks and duties, and the emergency situations that will be dealt with, in addition to the plans in place to raise the readiness of the main and support teams. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to face any emergency.

He praised the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous support for all capabilities that enhance the efforts of the response teams to play their leading role in providing protection to individuals and property. He stressed that the team members are highly prepared to achieve goals and aspirations in accordance with the supporting plans in coordination and cooperation with the competent authorities at the local and federal levels.

He stressed the importance of integrating roles between response teams to deal with the emergency situation, coordinating and unifying procedures for dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, and raising and developing response, preparedness and recovery capabilities in accordance with the national emergency system. In the Emirate to ensure the speed of response and to develop and implement procedures to reduce the chances of crises.

For his part, Acting Director General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, explained that plans have been drawn up to follow up on the resources and capabilities devoted to dealing with the weather situation and developments in the situation on an ongoing basis.

He pointed to the preparation of a scenario to prepare to recover from the expected damages resulting from the weather situation and treat them as soon as possible. He pointed out that meetings will continue to be held with the relevant committees and work teams to assess the current situation and activate the relevant and supportive plans and coordinate with emergency teams in the responsibility sector.

He pointed out that coordination was carried out with the teams of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the various areas of jurisdiction in the emirate regarding the clearness of valleys from obstacles and the position of dams, and coordination meetings were held with partners to ensure the continuation of all security and administrative operations and the activation of all field teams in the municipality of Al Ain city, the municipality of Al Dhafra region, the Red Crescent, and the Center Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Distribution Company.

The Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is coordinating the efforts of local authorities according to the general response plan to the weather conditions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to confirm the emirate’s readiness and readiness to confront the expected weather situation and reduce its potential repercussions, stressing the importance of following up on the latest developments in the weather situation through official channels and implementing the instructions issued by The competent authorities, and not to be in places that pose a danger to the lives of individuals.

Representatives of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, the Health Department – Abu Dhabi, the Energy Department – Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, participated in the coordination meeting for air emergency preparedness. The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), the National Center of Meteorology, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).