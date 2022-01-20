US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken does not expect breakthroughs from talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which will be held in Geneva on Friday, December 21. The head of American diplomacy stated this in an interview with a German television channel. ZDF.

“I do not expect any breakthrough,” Blinken commented on the outcome of the upcoming conversation.

At the same time, the head of the State Department recalled that the two sides had already held talks on security issues. Thus, consultations were held in Geneva on January 10, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels on January 12, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held in Vienna on January 13.

According to him, after that, “everyone had the opportunity to reflect on what each of us heard.”

“And this is an important point, I think: to understand at what stage we are with Foreign Minister Lavrov, to see what conclusions Russia has drawn from these diplomatic contacts,” he added.

In addition, Blinken said that the American side is interested in cooperation with Russia, including on issues related to climate, pandemic and technology.

“We have shown good will not only in recent weeks, but over the years, consistently reaching out to Russia, wanting to work with Russia. Because Russia, which is channeling the energies, resources and talents of a great power to truly work with us in an attempt to solve the problems that affect all of our citizens, whether it is the fight against coronavirus, climate change or the impact of new technologies, ”said Blinken.

However, according to him, Moscow allegedly rejected initiatives to establish more positive relations.

“We would like nothing more than to work with Russia in all these areas. Unfortunately, we were constantly refused,” the Secretary of State emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the negotiating table at the upcoming meeting between Lavrov and Blinken would be decorated with flower arrangements of lilacs and orchids.

Lavrov and Blinken have already arrived in Geneva. Negotiations are expected to begin on Friday at 11:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time). After that, Lavrov and Blinken will hold separate press conferences.

On January 19, it became known that Blinken would meet on January 21 in Geneva with Lavrov after trips to Kiev and Berlin. On the same day, Blinken said that the American side did not plan to send Lavrov a written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees at the talks. According to him, it is not clear to Washington which of the Russian demands on the United States in the field of security are key for Moscow. At the same time, a number of them are unacceptable for the White House.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a telephone conversation. The Ministers discussed the January 10 Strategic Stability Dialogue, the January 12 Russia-NATO Council meeting and the January 13 meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. It is noted that at the time Blinken emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions related to their concerns about the alleged Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that the conversation was “difficult, long, very professional, deep, specific.” He added that Moscow was hoping for NATO’s ability to understand the danger of deadlock for dialogue on security assurances and to take a step towards Russian proposals. The high-ranking diplomat also pointed out that the issue of non-expansion of NATO is key for the national security of the Russian Federation, and the settlement of this topic cannot be further postponed.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that may be regarded by the other side as a threat.