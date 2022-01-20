By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mercado Livre announced on Thursday that it bought a stake in 2TM, the controller of Mercado Bitcoin, and blockchain platform Paxos, without disclosing the amounts, with Latin America’s largest e-commerce portal expanding its reach. bets on transactions involving digital currencies.

In a partnership with Paxos in December, Mercado Livre began offering cryptocurrency trades (bitcoin, ethereum and USDP) through its digital accounts.

Last May, Mercado Livre announced that it had purchased $7.8 million worth of bitcoin for its treasury.

The post Mercado Livre buys share on Mercado Bitcoin and Paxos appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Mercado #Livre #buys #share #Mercado #Bitcoin #Paxos #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO