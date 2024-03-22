US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel this Friday, March 22, his third stop on a new tour in which he promotes a truce between the Jewish-majority State Army and Hamas in Gaza. His visit coincides with the day in which the UN Security Council, with the veto of Russia and China, rejected a resolution presented by Washington, which demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities in the conflict. Joe Biden's government is increasing pressure on its ally in the Middle East at a time when the population of the Palestinian enclave faces the risk of widespread famine.

A challenging visit for American diplomacy and key in the course of the war in Gaza.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken arrived in Israel this Friday, March 22, where he held a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A tense moment between the two allies, when Washington tries to persuade the 'premier' not to launch a ground offensive in Rafahin the south of the Palestinian enclave, and allow the entry of more humanitarian aid.

In recent days, Netanyahu has been emphatic in pointing out that a complete armed incursion into the city in the far south of Gaza, where most of the internally displaced population takes refuge, is unavoidable to “eradicate” Hamas.

A major military operation in Rafah would be a mistake

Although Washington maintains that it supports Israel's “right of self-defense” – after the attack more than five months ago by the Islamist group -, in recent weeks it has stated that it is “imperative” to stop the operation in Rafah due to the magnitude of fatalities. that it would cause, even greater than the nearly 32,000 deaths recorded so far.

“A large military operation in Rafah would be a mistake, it is something that we do not support and it is not necessary to deal with Hamas, which is necessary,” Blinken said on Thursday, March 21, during his stop in Egypt, just one day before to meet with the leader of the Jewish-majority State.

Children should not be dying of malnutrition in Gaza. 100% of Gaza's population is experiencing severe levels of acute food insecurity

Furthermore, Joe Biden's Government urges a truce, he assures, as the best way to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Gazans.

“There is a clear consensus on a series of shared priorities. First, the need for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, along with the release of hostages. That would create space to increase humanitarian aid, to alleviate the suffering of many people and build something more lasting (…) Children should not be dying of malnutrition in Gaza or anywhere else for that reason. “100% of the population of Gaza is experiencing severe levels of acute food insecurity, we cannot and must not allow that to continue,” Blinken stressed on Thursday night, hours before his meeting with Netanyahu.

China and Russia veto resolution for a ceasefire in the Security Council

In addition to trying to stop the plan for a full-fledged offensive on Rafah, where Israeli troops are already attacking by air, The United States promoted a resolution before the UN Security Council, for an “immediate” truce between the parties to the conflict.

The vote took place this Friday after 9:00 in the morning, New York timeheadquarters city of the international organization.

It was a demonstration of intentions on the part of the first power, which has the right to veto, and a change in its position, since On February 20, the United States blocked another resolution that made the same request and that was promoted by the Arab nations.

Now, the United States points out that a suspension of the offensive is crucial to expand the flow of food, water, medicine and other basic survival elements, when criticism grows from the international community over the outbreaks of famine and the thousands of civilian deaths, without forceful action to stop the atrocities that are being recorded before the eyes of the world.

However, until now The Biden Administration does not promote a comprehensive end to the ongoing warone of the points included in the truce proposal presented by Hamas last February, rejected by the Israeli prime minister, who described it as “unrealistic.”

File-Members of the United Nations Security Council meet to vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, at UN headquarters in New York, on December 22, 2023. © Reuters -David Dee Delgado

Blinken maintains that there are possibilities of achieving a provisional ceasefire, it would be the second after the pause in attacks for a week that took place last November.

In recent days, Washington has been pressing on three fronts: in its direct conversations with Israel, before the UN Security Council and in indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, through the mediating countries: Qatar and Egypt.

“The differences are narrowing and we continue to push for an agreement in Doha. There is still hard work to do, but I still think it is possible,” Blinken said on Thursday, in Cairo with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, and after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and representatives of the Palestinian National Authority.

The challenges faced by the parties' differences are enormous. Hamas maintains that it will release the hostages – Israel currently believes it holds more than 100 – only as part of a deal leading to an end to the war, while Israel says it would only discuss a temporary pause.

With Reuters, EFE and local media