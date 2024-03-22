Home page World

From: Momir Takac, Kilian Bäuml

Press Split

A cruise to Mauritius should be the highlight for a British couple. But the journey turned into a chain of disasters.

Munich – cruises are becoming increasingly popular, One family even happily paid 46,000 euros for their cruise. But even if you spend around 10,000 euros on a cruise, you can expect an unforgettable trip. A British couple's dream vacation turned into a nightmare.

Melanie Mann (67) and her partner Richard Bartlam (77) flew to Cape Town in mid-February to begin a cruise to Mauritius. But the two Brits experienced their first shock before they even got on the ship.

Like the British tabloid Daily Mail reported that they initially spent two days in South Africa. The first incident happened there: “I was attacked just 100 meters from the hotel, my gold chain was torn from my neck and I fell over,” said Melanie. She added: “My partner also fell over trying to grab the man.”

10,000 euros for the worst vacation: Brits on horror cruise

After spending two hours at the police station, they were supported by locals. Finally they were able to continue their journey. The cruise ship “Norwegian Dawn” was waiting for them in the port, unlike tourists in Italy, whose ship simply left without them. Melanie and Richard were able to enjoy the cruise for two days until Melanie suddenly got diarrhea. She had to spend 48 hours in quarantine in her cabin, as she said Daily Mail reported. The crew took their key cards.

The trip became even more turbulent when the route, which actually included a stop on La Réunion, was changed. They could only see the island from a distance because authorities refused to allow the Norwegian Dawn and its 3,000 passengers to dock, the reported Mirror. The reason was the gastrointestinal problems that more and more passengers were complaining about. A German passenger criticized the ship's crisis management. “We were informed too late and inadequately,” he told the news magazine. It was only when the ship did not dock in Reunion Island as planned that it became clear that something was wrong.

Cruise chaos: British couple experiences horror vacation

The journey continued to Mauritius, the actual destination of the cruise. But there were difficulties there too. The “Norwegian Dawn” was not allowed to dock on Sunday because cholera was suspected due to vomiting and diarrhea. Docking was only permitted on Monday afternoon. Some guests, including Richard and Melanie, only had six hours left on the island before they were taken to the airport for the journey home.

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

Melanie described missing the last part of her holiday as a “final disaster”. They were actually supposed to spend two more days in Mauritius. Her conclusion: “The worst vacation I’ve ever had.” Things fared even worse for passengers on another cruise, whose three-year voyage was canceled at short notice. A family on an Aida ship complained of “really unbearable nights.” On another Ship, women made a shocking discovery in the bathroombecause they were filmed the whole time by a crew member.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.