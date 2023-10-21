Blinken sent a message to all his ministry employees on Thursday night in which he referred to the “difficult” circumstances affecting the American diplomatic corps, some of whose members feel the “waves of fear and fanaticism” generated by the conflict.

American officials, led by President Joe Biden and Blinken, pledged steadfast support for Israel, as they publicly blessed Israel’s retaliatory response to the sudden and bloody attack by Hamas on October 7, which included a continuous bombing campaign on the densely populated Strip.

At least one US State Department official announced his resignation in protest against the Biden administration’s approach to dealing with the crisis.

Josh Paul explained on LinkedIn that his resignation came due to “a policy disagreement regarding our continued lethal aid to Israel.”

An informed source confirmed that Blinken’s message was not a response to reports of frustration and rebellion within the ministry.

In his message, Blinken described his recent trip to the Middle East, which included his travel between Israel and several Arab countries.

“I know that for many of you this time was not only a challenge on a professional level, but also on a personal level,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Agence France-Presse, adding that the United States mourns the loss of “every innocent life in this conflict.”

He continued, “This is why President Biden has made clear that while we fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, how it does so is important,” noting the need to respect “international humanitarian standards.”

“Let us also make sure we preserve and expand the space for debate and dissent that makes our policies and our institution better,” Blinken wrote.

“We have a difficult road ahead of us. The risk of further unrest and conflict is real,” he warned.

This week, the Huffington Post reported that State Department employees are dissatisfied with US policy toward the conflict in the Middle East, with one reporting to the site about a “disobedience” being planned at the department.