Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, nearly 7 thousand rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Army (IDF) announced this on Saturday, October 21, on its social media account X.

“War with Hamas. Results for two weeks: more than 6.9 thousand missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel (more than 450 unsuccessful launches inside the Gaza Strip),” the report says.

It is also noted that during this time in Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed, more than 4.6 thousand were wounded, and more than 200 hostages were taken prisoner.

At the same time, the IDF also noted that in two weeks more than 1 thousand representatives of the Palestinian Hamas movement were neutralized, including dozens of movement leaders who were killed.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.