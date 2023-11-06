The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, agreed this Monday in Ankara that they will continue to do everything possible to increase humanitarian aid access to Gaza and prevent the massacres of civilians.

(Also read: The Pope in the face of the war in Gaza: ‘in the name of God, cease fire’)

“We know the deep concern that is felt here about the terrible price that the Palestinians are paying – men, women and children of Gaza, innocent civilians – and we share it,” Blinken told Turkish press after meeting with Fidan in Ankara.

“We have convinced the Israelis that they can take steps that minimize civilian deaths,” added the Secretary of State, according to a note released by his Ministry.

The meeting was part of the diplomat’s tour that began last Friday in Tel Aviv and continued over the weekend in Amman, with two brief, unannounced stops in Cyprus and Baghdad on Sunday.

(Also read: Controversy over a minister who said that a nuclear attack on Gaza ‘would be an option’)

Blinken arrived in Ankara at midnight local time and met this morning with Fidan for two and a half hours and then returned to the airport, where he spoke briefly to the local press.

“We are working hard to get more humanitarian aid to Gaza. In the coming days you will see that this aid can increase significantly, and people will continue to be able to leave Gaza,” he promised.

People check the damage left by an Israeli attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Blinken estimated that a “humanitarian pause” in the war would also benefit the hostages kidnapped by the Islamist militia Hamas in its terrorist attack on Israel last month, although he stressed that he could not give details on this aspect.

Fidan did not make any statements but, according to diplomatic sources cited by the Turkish Anadolu agency, he insisted to his interlocutor on the need to impose a broad and immediate ceasefire and to prevent Israel from killing civilians in its attacks on the Gaza Strip and forcing the displacement of the population.

(Also read: Abbas asks Blinken for an ‘immediate’ end to the ‘destructive war’ against Gaza)

Both agreed on the importance of preventing harm to civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, while highlighting their willingness to work together for the future establishment of a Palestinian state, Anadolu adds.

During the meeting, protesters called by the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), a secular ultranationalist organization that defines itself as anti-imperialist, gathered near the Ministry with chants of “Murderer Blinken, get out of Turkey,” until they were dispersed by the police.

Turkish analysts consulted by EFE before the meeting have stressed that due to the diplomatic rupture completed last week between Turkey and Israel, Ankara’s possibility of playing a mediating role in the Palestinian conflict is minimal.

They predicted that the United States would try above all to convince Turkey to maintain a position moderate enough to resume relations with Israel once the war ends, avoiding a definitive break.

On the bilateral side, Blinken highlighted Turkey’s recent change of attitude regarding Sweden’s membership in NATO, describing it as “hopeful” that Erdogan signed the ratification protocol and sent it to Parliament, which must now vote on it. “I am convinced that we will see progress. I believe there is a shared commitment to completing the process and for Sweden to join the Alliance.

It is Turkey’s commitment and it is ours and I foresee that it will bear fruit,” said the diplomat. From Ankara, Blinken flies to Tokyo and then continues to South Korea and ends his tour on Friday in New Delhi.

EFE