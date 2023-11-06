“There are problems to solve, and they are not few, but in the end we Italians always manage to bring home something good.” The summary of Laura Di Toma, technical director of Italian judo, is honest and simple, the day after the closing of the European Championships which gave Italy Alice Bellandi’s silver and Asya Tavano’s bronze. The continental event staged in the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier could certainly have given much more joy to the Azzurri, who at the start from the Federal Olympic Center in Ostia could boast an excellent state of form, also confirmed by the recent results in the Grand Slam circuit such as example the last golden trio by Odette Giuffrida, Alice Bellandi and Assunta Scutto in Abu Dhabi, but even if no medals were collected the feelings still remain positive and the future is not scary, on the contrary. Paris 2024 is ever closer and the prospects for success remain high.

THE PAST TEACHES

—

What has just been said is also underlined by Di Toma: “The balance says this: 17 Italians competing, 9 men and 8 women. Result: two medals and two placings (fifth place for Giuffrida and seventh for Andrea Carlino). It’s not a question of be satisfied or have to find excuses, but it is simply a matter of reading the situations well, correcting the aim where necessary and, above all, always continuing to work seriously and with confidence. Of course, not much has been achieved by a team that has largely demonstrated value and solidity in recent years with the strength of the results. Also confirmed by those world rankings which will have the weight of indicating who will participate in the Olympics and who will stay at home. The expectations are undoubtedly different, which everyone manages in their own way based on an often bizarre equation that would have the first in the world ranking necessarily win the race in question. Obviously this is not the case and it has almost never been the case, just look at what has happened in the recent past. European Championships 2020 in Prague: Odette Giuffrida wins the title, but she was also the only medal for Italy which, with Basile, Bellandi and Stangherlin, recorded three fifth places. European Championships 2019 in Minsk: there are two medals, as in Montpellier, Matteo Medves silver and Maria Centracchio bronze, while two fifth places with Giuffrida and Antonio Esposito. Perhaps the most recent editions have misled expectations, because if in Lisbon 2021 a trio of medals was obtained with Lombardo (gold), Giuffrida (silver), Parlati (bronze) and in Sofia 2022 even a poker of medals with Giovanni Esposito (silver ), Manzi, Bellandi and Tavano (bronze), what is certain is that there does not yet seem to be a formula that relates the result to its prediction”.