The banner had flown out of where it had historically been planted. The technician proceeded to fix it where it had always been
It is in some way a symbol of the city, or at least represents a part of it: the flag of Genoa placed on the Boccadasse rock, one of the most characteristic villages of the Ligurian capital, had however disappeared from its place. To put it back on its rock, however, the rossoblù coach Alexander Blessin took care of it today, who went directly to Boccadasse together with a delegation of “seasoned” and children fans.
Enthusiasm
–
A demonstration by Blessin that the Genoa environment is more united than ever despite the relegation last season. After the withdrawal of Bad Haring, in which the German coach cemented the rossoblù group, the Grifone returned to Genoa in view of the upcoming start of the Serie B championship. And Blessin took the opportunity to put the flag back in its place. Red Blue.
August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 18:24)
