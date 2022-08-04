It is in some way a symbol of the city, or at least represents a part of it: the flag of Genoa placed on the Boccadasse rock, one of the most characteristic villages of the Ligurian capital, had however disappeared from its place. To put it back on its rock, however, the rossoblù coach Alexander Blessin took care of it today, who went directly to Boccadasse together with a delegation of “seasoned” and children fans.